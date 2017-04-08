Back to Top
Motorists traveling towards Matara on the Southern Expressway are requested to exit at the Kokmaduwa interchange for around 4 hours from 2.30pm today (8), the Road Development Authority (RDA) said. MORE..
Sri Lanka on Friday asked India to increase the patrol of the Palk Bay to prevent Tamil Nadu fishermen from trespassing into Sri Lankan waters, even as it expressed positive signs on the likely release of detained Indian trawlers. MORE..
With Jun Hai 1, Asia’s largest trailing suction hopper dredger joining the construction fleet, the land reclamation of Colombo Port City has been proceeding rapidly, Xinhua reports. MORE..
The body of an individual who died under suspicious circumstances has been discovered at the SLTB bus stand in Hatton this morning, police said. MORE..
The Government of Philippines on Friday turned over $100,000 to Sri Lanka as humanitarian assistance to those affected by Typhoon Roanu in May 2016 that left 201 dead and caused millions in damages. MORE..
Award winning Sri Lankan film director Wasantha Obeysekara has passed away at the age of 78.
Three bodies have been discovered at a residence in the Viharapulankulama area in Anuradhapura. MORE..
China and Sri Lanka have agreed to further advance their strategic cooperative partnership. MORE..
The Government of Pakistan donated 10,000 metric tons (MT) rice to assist people who were affected by the drought in Sri Lanka. MORE..
At least four people died and 15 more were injured after a truck drove into a crowd in Stockholm on Friday afternoon, the Swedish police said in a press conference. MORE..
UNP central provincial councilor Chanaka Ailapperuma has been appointed as the Central Provincial Council’s Leader of the Opposition, Governor of the province Niluka Ekanayake said. MORE..
A fire has broken out at a fireworks factory located in Kimbulapitiya, Negombo. MORE..
With the view of resolving the controversial SAITM issue, the government has proposed to bring the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital under the Ministry of Health, whilst allowing it to continue to run as a teaching hospital. MORE..
Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen says that rice stocks in the country have increased and sufficient stocks are now available in the market for the next two months. MORE..
Heavy Traffic reported from the Colombo Fort area near the Railway station due the GMOA protest against SAITM. MORE...
The Assistant Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Haritha Aluthge states that the doctors’ strike is currently ongoing islandwide, and urges the President to use his executive powers to offer solace to the public, should the need arise. MORE..
The laying of the foundation stone for a nine-storey building of the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, took place earlier today (7) in the presence of the President Maithripala Sirisena. MORE..
The Judicial Service Association has once again requested the President to remove Mr. Ramanathan Kannan from the position of the High Court Judge, as it is an appointment having “no force or avail in law.” MORE..
Minister of Higher Education Lakshman Kiriella informed Parliament that the government’s proposals on the SAITM issue will be presented by the ministry within the course of the day. MORE..
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe will be visiting Japan from the April 10th to the 16th, and he will be accompanied by Prof. Maithree Wickremasinghe. MORE..
Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle have robbed a petrol station at Siddhamulla in Piliyandala, and made off with around Rs. 380,000 in cash. MORE..
Another individual has been arrested over the Kalutara Prison bus shooting, by the Kalutara Criminal Investigations Department, near the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court. MORE...
National Freedom Front (NFF) leader MP Wimal Weerawansa has been granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. MORE..
Two women and one man have passed away after being admitted to the hospital over a food poisoning incident. MORE...
The US has carried out a missile attack against an air base in Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town. MORE...