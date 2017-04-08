Back to Top

News Archive

Category  Year Month Day

Pakistan donates 10,000 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka

Pakistan donates 10,000 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka

The Government of Pakistan donated 10,000 metric tons (MT) rice to assist people who were affected by the drought in Sri Lanka. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 8, 2017  9:19 am

China, Sri Lanka pledge to advance strategic cooperative partnership

China, Sri Lanka pledge to advance strategic cooperative partnership

China and Sri Lanka have agreed to further advance their strategic cooperative partnership. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 8, 2017  9:28 am

Woman, two children found dead in Anuradhapura

Woman, two children found dead in Anuradhapura

Three bodies have been discovered at a residence in the Viharapulankulama area in Anuradhapura. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 8, 2017  9:43 am

Veteran film director Wasantha Obeysekara passes away

Veteran film director Wasantha Obeysekara passes away

Award winning Sri Lankan film director Wasantha Obeysekara has passed away at the age of 78.

(0)Comments | April 8, 2017  11:05 am

Philippines donates $100K to Sri Lanka typhoon victims

Philippines donates $100K to Sri Lanka typhoon victims

The Government of Philippines on Friday turned over $100,000 to Sri Lanka as humanitarian assistance to those affected by Typhoon Roanu in May 2016 that left 201 dead and caused millions in damages. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 8, 2017  12:07 pm

Police probe suspicious death at Hatton bus stand

Police probe suspicious death at Hatton bus stand

The body of an individual who died under suspicious circumstances has been discovered at the SLTB bus stand in Hatton this morning, police said. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 8, 2017  12:20 pm

Colombo Port City a key project under Belt and Road Initiative: CCCC

Colombo Port City a key project under Belt and Road Initiative: CCCC

With Jun Hai 1, Asia’s largest trailing suction hopper dredger joining the construction fleet, the land reclamation of Colombo Port City has been proceeding rapidly, Xinhua reports. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 8, 2017  1:08 pm

Sri Lanka tells India to increase Palk Bay patrol - report

Sri Lanka tells India to increase Palk Bay patrol - report

Sri Lanka on Friday asked India to increase the patrol of the Palk Bay to prevent Tamil Nadu fishermen from trespassing into Sri Lankan waters, even as it expressed positive signs on the likely release of detained Indian trawlers. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 8, 2017  2:06 pm

Matara-bound vehicles to exit expressway at Kokmaduwa

Matara-bound vehicles to exit expressway at Kokmaduwa

Motorists traveling towards Matara on the Southern Expressway are requested to exit at the Kokmaduwa interchange for around 4 hours from 2.30pm today (8), the Road Development Authority (RDA) said. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 8, 2017  2:11 pm

Sri Lankan woman dies on return flight from Kuwait

Sri Lankan woman dies on return flight from Kuwait

A 65-year-old Sri Lankan woman travelling on a flight from Kuwait to the Bandaranaike International Airport, had passed away this morning, according to airport officials. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  7:43 am

US launches missile strikes in response to chemical ‘attack’

US launches missile strikes in response to chemical ‘attack’

The US has carried out a missile attack against an air base in Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  8:41 am

Three dead, 203 hospitalized over food poisoning in Ampara

Three dead, 203 hospitalized over food poisoning in Ampara

Two women and one man have passed away after being admitted to the hospital over a food poisoning incident. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  9:00 am

Wimal granted bail by Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court

Wimal granted bail by Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court

National Freedom Front (NFF) leader MP Wimal Weerawansa has been granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  10:26 am

Another individual arrested over Prison bus shooting

Another individual arrested over Prison bus shooting

Another individual has been arrested over the Kalutara Prison bus shooting, by the Kalutara Criminal Investigations Department, near the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  11:19 am

Armed robbery at petrol station in Piliyandala

Armed robbery at petrol station in Piliyandala

Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle have robbed a petrol station at Siddhamulla in Piliyandala, and made off with around Rs. 380,000 in cash. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  11:49 am

Prime Minister to visit Japan

Prime Minister to visit Japan

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe will be visiting Japan from the April 10th to the 16th, and he will be accompanied by Prof. Maithree Wickremasinghe. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  12:00 pm

Govt’s proposals on SAITM expected within the day

Govt’s proposals on SAITM expected within the day

Minister of Higher Education Lakshman Kiriella informed Parliament that the government’s proposals on the SAITM issue will be presented by the ministry within the course of the day. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  12:21 pm

Judicial association asks President to remove new HC judge

Judicial association asks President to remove new HC judge

The Judicial Service Association has once again requested the President to remove Mr. Ramanathan Kannan from the position of the High Court Judge, as it is an appointment having “no force or avail in law.” MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  12:35 pm

NHSL receives $100 million building

NHSL receives $100 million building

The laying of the foundation stone for a nine-storey building of the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, took place earlier today (7) in the presence of the President Maithripala Sirisena. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  1:12 pm

GMOA threatens severe union action over SAITM issue

GMOA threatens severe union action over SAITM issue

The Assistant Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Haritha Aluthge states that the doctors’ strike is currently ongoing islandwide, and urges the President to use his executive powers to offer solace to the public, should the need arise. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  3:05 pm

Heavy traffic around Colombo Fort due to protests

Heavy traffic around Colombo Fort due to protests

Heavy Traffic reported from the Colombo Fort area near the Railway station due the GMOA protest against SAITM. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  3:34 pm

Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dead at 90

Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dead at 90

Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist, Paul Shefrin. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  3:49 pm

Huawei defeats Samsung in patent battle in China

Huawei defeats Samsung in patent battle in China

The Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei has won a patent victory over its South Korean rival Samsung. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  4:00 pm

Ravi and Rishad respond to rice shortage rumours

Ravi and Rishad respond to rice shortage rumours

Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen says that rice stocks in the country have increased and sufficient stocks are now available in the market for the next two months. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  4:10 pm

Govt decides on SAITM and NFTH

Govt decides on SAITM and NFTH

With the view of resolving the controversial SAITM issue, the government has proposed to bring the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital under the Ministry of Health, whilst allowing it to continue to run as a teaching hospital. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  4:20 pm

Fire breaks out at fireworks factory; 2 dead

Fire breaks out at fireworks factory; 2 dead

A fire has broken out at a fireworks factory located in Kimbulapitiya, Negombo. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  4:34 pm

Chanaka Ailapperuma appointed CPC’s opposition leader

Chanaka Ailapperuma appointed CPC’s opposition leader

UNP central provincial councilor Chanaka Ailapperuma has been appointed as the Central Provincial Council’s Leader of the Opposition, Governor of the province Niluka Ekanayake said. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  6:05 pm

Truck rams into crowd in central Stockholm

Truck rams into crowd in central Stockholm

At least four people died and 15 more were injured after a truck drove into a crowd in Stockholm on Friday afternoon, the Swedish police said in a press conference. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  7:42 pm

BIA declares new runway open

BIA declares new runway open

The runway that was under renovation at the Bandaranayake International Airport (BIA) was declared opened, earlier today (6). MORE...

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  9:25 am

India - Sri Lanka to have discussion on conflicting fisheries situation

India - Sri Lanka to have discussion on conflicting fisheries situation

Another round of discussions will be held in Colombo tomorrow, on the issues pertaining to Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  9:51 am

BASL decides not to intervene in HC judge issue

BASL decides not to intervene in HC judge issue

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has decided not to intervene in the campaign to remove Mr. Ramanathan Kannan from his position as a High Court judge. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  11:08 am

Parliament adjourned as JO complains over time

Parliament adjourned as JO complains over time

Parliament has been adjourned following a tense situation and heated arguments over insufficient time allocations for ‘Joint Opposition’ MPs to speak during the debate on the UNHRC resolution. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  12:01 pm

GNOU strike postponed

GNOU strike postponed

The protest that was due to be held today (6) by the Government Nursing Officers Union (GNOU) and the Paramedics Union has been temporarily suspended. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  12:30 pm

Efforts to douse fire on MSC Daniela still ongoing

Efforts to douse fire on MSC Daniela still ongoing

Sri Lanka Navy says that the joint effort to douse the fire onboard the vessel MSC ‘Daniela’ located in seas south of Colombo is still underway assistance of the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force and Sri Lanka Ports Authority personnel. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  12:53 pm

Suspect fined for attempting to transport Wallapatta

Suspect fined for attempting to transport Wallapatta

Customs Officials based at the Katunayake airport (BIA) have arrested a man for attempting to illegally transport an endangered plant species known as Wallapatta. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  1:22 pm

Seven Sri Lankan fishermen detained by ICG

Seven Sri Lankan fishermen detained by ICG

Seven Sri Lankan fishermen on board a vessel have been apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel off Thoothukudi station on charge of illegal fishing in Indian waters under the Maritime Zones of India Act. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  2:12 pm

Three Sri Lankans held with fake passports

Three Sri Lankans held with fake passports

Three Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested in Chennai for attempting to fly out of the country allegedly using fake Indian passports. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  3:25 pm

Road accident claims two lives in Dodamgolla

Road accident claims two lives in Dodamgolla

A motor accident in the Dodamgolla area, claimed the lives of two individuals earlier today (6). MORE...

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  3:56 pm

Court order against cutting down ‘Bo Tree’ in Pannipitiya

Court order against cutting down ‘Bo Tree’ in Pannipitiya

The Supreme Court has issued a stay order preventing the Road Development Authority’s decision to cut down and remove a Bo tree located in Pannipitiya, Maharagama. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  3:58 pm

Facebook revenge porn to be blocked from reposts

Facebook revenge porn to be blocked from reposts

Facebook is taking fresh action to prevent so-called revenge porn from being spread across its platforms. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  4:40 pm

Catastrophe: Carrie Fisher’s final TV role airs on Channel 4

Catastrophe: Carrie Fisher’s final TV role airs on Channel 4

Fans have heaped praise on Carrie Fisher after her final TV appearance aired on Tuesday evening. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  4:50 pm

Constable arrested after snatching gold chain at Viharamahadevi Park

Constable arrested after snatching gold chain at Viharamahadevi Park

A Police Constable has been arrested for snatching a gold chain from the neck of a woman at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  4:56 pm

Long-term unity govt would harm democracy - SB

Long-term unity govt would harm democracy - SB

Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare S.B. Dissanayake says that if the Sri Lanka’s two major political parties join together for the long-term governance of the country, it would be harmful to the country’s democracy. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  6:42 pm

Amnesty International urges govt. to repeal PTA

Amnesty International urges govt. to repeal PTA

Acknowledging “important improvements” in the overall situation of human rights in Sri Lanka, Secretary General of Amnesty International Salil Shetty on Wednesday said it was now time for the government to act, after it recently got a two-year extension at the UN Human Rights Council to fulfil its commitments. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  11:58 pm

Heavy traffic in Peliyagoda

Heavy traffic in Peliyagoda

Severe traffic congestion has been reported near Thorana junction in Peliyagoda due to an accident involving a container, police said. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 5, 2017  7:50 am

Navy renders assistance to douse fire on container vessel

Navy renders assistance to douse fire on container vessel

A fire has broken out at an Egypt bound container line some 10 nautical miles off Colombo. Port Authorities are currently trying to douse the flames, as reported by the Sri Lankan Navy. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 5, 2017  8:24 am

BIA to return to normal function

BIA to return to normal function

The functioning of the Bandaranayaka International Airport will be going back to normal, according to the deputy minister of Civil Aviation and transport, Ashoka Abeysinghe. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 5, 2017  9:01 am

Chinese top political advisor to visit Sri Lanka

Chinese top political advisor to visit Sri Lanka

China’s top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng will pay an official visit to Pakistan and Sri Lanka starting Wednesday till Saturday, a media report said. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 5, 2017  10:42 am

Veteran journalist S. Piyasena passes away

Veteran journalist S. Piyasena passes away

Veteran journalist S. Piyasena has passed away at the age of 94-year-old, a family member told Ada Derana. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 5, 2017  10:56 am

CEB to stage strike over wage issues

CEB to stage strike over wage issues

Staff at the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) will engage in a strike, starting off at midnight today (5). MORE...

(0)Comments | April 5, 2017  9:59 am

Most Viewed Stories

MOST VIEWED VIDEO STORIES

MORE >>