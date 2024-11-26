Adanis Colombo Port project under scrutiny as US Agency conducts due diligence

Adanis Colombo Port project under scrutiny as US Agency conducts due diligence

November 25, 2024   01:58 pm

United States international development finance corporation, which is partially funding the Colombo port terminal in Sri Lanka, is employing due diligence on the project after the allegations against the Adani Group chairman by the US Department of Justice came to light. The US agency mentioned that it hasn’t concluded a final agreement on the loan worth $500 million to the conglomerate yet, according to a Bloomberg report. The project is partly owned by the Adani Group. 

“We continue to conduct due diligence to ensure that all aspects of the project meet our rigorous standards before any loan disbursements are made,” the US agency official told Bloomberg in a statement. “The project has not reached financial close or signed a loan agreement,” the agency added. 

After the allegations made in an indictment order against Gautam Adani and his six associates, it is not just the chairman and the Group that is under the scanner but also its various multinational projects. Adani, who is charged with fraud in a $250 million bribery scheme, has felt the heat of the accusations as the Kenyan government has cancelled a deal worth $2.5 billion with the Group. The agreement was signed between the Kenyan government and Adani Energy Solutions to build, upgrade and expand electricity transmission lines and capital in Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on a term that the Adani Group will manage it for 30 years.

Adani Group Projects in Sri Lanka 

The contract to develop Colombo Port was signed by the Adani Group in 2021. The project is a joint venture with Sri Lanka’s John Keells Holdings and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), where the Gautam Adani-led company holds a majority stake. Earlier it was estimated that the project would require an investment of nearly $700 million.

In November 2023, the US agency said it would loan nearly $553 million for building the Colombo Port. The joint venture was seen as a balancing act to counter China’s influence in Sri Lanka. China had built the nearby Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT) and the Hambantota Port. 

Apart from this, the newly elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had promised during elections campaign that if he comes to power, he will reconsider approval given to the Adani Group’s wind power project by the previous government. Before the US allegations surfaced, the Adani Group has already been under scanner in Sri Lanka under the new government. Additionally, the matter was raised in the country’s Supreme Court. 

Source: Outlook Business
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Restoring country's education system is govt's top priority - PM Harini (English)

Restoring country's education system is govt's top priority - PM Harini (English)

'No treasure hunt going on at excavation site' - Minister of Buddha Sasana (English)

'No treasure hunt going on at excavation site' - Minister of Buddha Sasana (English)