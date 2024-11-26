President urges grassroots solutions and law enforcement for disaster management

November 25, 2024   09:36 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has emphasized that simply reinforcing institutional frameworks is insufficient for effective disaster management. The President stressed the need to establish mechanisms to deliver practical solutions at the grassroots level, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated in a statement.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara today (25), President Dissanayake highlighted the importance of empowering local government institutions to prevent disasters in vulnerable areas and develop innovative solutions, the PMD said.

The President noted that the country’s disaster management laws were formulated after considerable study and that it is the responsibility of officials to implement them effectively. He assured his unwavering support for any official who upholds their duties with integrity and called on Government officials to propose enhancements to the legal framework if needed.

President Dissanayake pointed out that disaster management imposes a significant financial burden on the government. However, by enforcing laws effectively, these costs can be reduced significantly, the statement added.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired), Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne, Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Army Commander Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, and Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, among others.

