Very heavy rainfall of over 200 mm expected - Met Dept.

November 26, 2024   08:26 am

The Meteorology Department says the Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal was located to southeast about 290km of Batticaloa and 410 km of Trincomalee at around 11.30 p.m of November 25, 2024.

The system is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression during next 12 hours and move very closer to the east coast of the island. 

Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island and due to the influence of this system and very heavyshowers and strong winds can be expected in Northern, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in most places of the island. Very heavy showers above 200 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at several places elsewhere of the island, the Met. department added.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, Central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

