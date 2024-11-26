Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Mahaweli River

November 26, 2024   09:35 am

The Irrigation Department has issued a flood warning for several low-lying areas of Mahaweli River Basins, effective until 6.00 a.m. on November 28, 2024.

It states that considerable rainfall has occurred in some Mahaweli catchment areas as of today (26).

By analyzing the current rainfall situation and river water levels of Mahaweli River Basins, it is warned that there is a possibility of  a  flood situation in low-lying areas around  Mahaweli River situated in  Dimbulagala, Echchilampattai,  Hingurakgoda,  Kantalai,  Kinniya, Koralai Pattu  North, Lankapura, Medirigiriya, Muttur, Seruvila, Thamankaduwa, Thampalakamam and Welikanda D/S Divisions.   

Accordingly, residents in those areas and motorists driving through those areas are requested to pay attention in this regard.

Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

