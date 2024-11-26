Sri Lankas Cabinet approves restructuring of international sovereign bonds

Sri Lankas Cabinet approves restructuring of international sovereign bonds

November 26, 2024   11:20 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal for the restructuring of international sovereign bonds by way of swapping existing bonds for new bonds in accordance with the parameters indicated in the debt sustainability analysis conducted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In June 2024, the Government of Sri Lanka reached a final agreement on a debt restructuring with members of the Official Creditor Committee (OCC) of major bilateral lenders.

In September 2024, an agreement in principle was reached with international bondholders on a sovereign debt restructuring of approximately USD 14.2 billion in principle, following consensus discussions with the AdHoc Bond Holders, a group of international investors representing sovereign bondholders, and the Local Consortium of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approval has been granted for the proposal presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for the restructuring of international sovereign bonds by way of swapping existing bonds for new bonds following an analysis conducted by the Financial and Legal Advisors of the Government of Sri Lanka on the impact on the Sri Lankan economy, taking into account the composition of Sri Lanka’s international sovereign debt, investors and settlements, and in accordance with the parameters indicated in the debt sustainability analysis conducted by the IMF under the provisions of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Restoring country's education system is govt's top priority - PM Harini (English)

Restoring country's education system is govt's top priority - PM Harini (English)

'No treasure hunt going on at excavation site' - Minister of Buddha Sasana (English)

'No treasure hunt going on at excavation site' - Minister of Buddha Sasana (English)