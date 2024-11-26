Cabinet Spokesman responds to claims over lack of Muslim Ministers

Sri Lanka’s new government has responded to allegations over the lack of Muslim representation in its Cabinet of Ministers.

“We didn’t form the Cabinet according to the race, religion or the cast. We have selected the persons who are very much capable to hold those ministerial portfolios,” Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

Responding to a question during today’s Cabinet press briefing, he noted that the NPP government has in fact appointed a Muslim businessman as the Governor of the Western Province, and that the Deputy Speaker, one of the Deputy Ministers and that one of the National List MPs appointed from the Gampaha District are from the Muslim community.

“We are serving the Sri Lankan nation. Not for the races, the religions and the cast,” the minister stressed.

“We appeal to the Muslim community don’t consider these matters according to the race. Please see our new government and the Cabinet from the angle of the Sri Lankan nation. Then we can solve that problem,” he added.