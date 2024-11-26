India rejects food imports from several countries including Sri Lanka

India has taken strict action against substandard food imports, rejecting consignments of items like apples, nuts, alcoholic beverages, and sushi from countries including China, Japan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Turkey. These products failed to meet the quality and safety standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The FSSAI, India’s top food regulator, has made the details public through its recently launched Food Import Rejection Alert (FIRA) portal.

This platform helps authorities worldwide quickly share information about rejected food items, enabling swift action to prevent risks and ensure traceability and transparency.

Under Regulation 11(7) of the Food Safety and Standards (Import) Regulation, 2017, the FSSAI is empowered to issue food alert notifications. For instance, a cinnamon flower bud shipment from Sri Lanka was rejected in May because it required prior approval under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Similarly, Sri Lankan areca nuts were turned away in April due to visible mold and other defects.

Japan also faced scrutiny when tea bags labeled as health supplements were rejected in June because the ingredient ‘Rooibos’ is not approved in India.

Fresh red apples from Turkey were declined in July due to their short shelf life, while Budweiser’s non-alcoholic beer (Green Apple) from China was rejected in May for having an unacceptable pH level.

Chinese sushi nori (seaweed) was blocked for containing heavy metals and arsenic.

Every food product submitted for import clearance in India must pass a rigorous three-tier verification process, including document checks, visual inspections, and laboratory testing.

Products are often rejected for reasons such as safety risks (e.g., pesticides, heavy metals), quality concerns (e.g., moisture, fat content), improper labeling, or incomplete documentation.

FSSAI’s measures reflect its commitment to protecting public health and ensuring only high-quality food products enter the Indian market.

Source: India Today

