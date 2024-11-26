Red alert issued as deep depression intensifies near Sri Lanka

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ alert warning for the land and the deep and sallow sea areas around the island due to the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal.

As per the warning, the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. The system was located to southeast about 170 km of Batticaloa and 240 km of Trincomalee at around 11:00 a.m. of November 26, 2024.

It is likely to move closer to the east coast of the island and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27, the advisory said.

Under influence of the system cloudy skies will prevailed over most parts of the island, very heavy showers and strong gusty winds can be expected in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva, North-western and Central provinces.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in most places of the island while very heavy showers above 200 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at several places elsewhere of the island, the Met. Department said.

The deep and shallow sea areas around the island will be rough to very rough as the wind speed can be increased up to 60-70 kmph at times. Very heavy showers or thundershowers are likely at some places areas around the island.

The swell waves of about 2.5–3.0 m height (this is not for land area) may increase in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanthurai via Trincomalee. There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanthurai via Trincomalee may experience surges due to swell waves, it added.

Naval and fishing communities are warned not to venture to the deep and shallow sea areas around the island until further notice.

They are also requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Meanwhile, the general public is requested to be vigilant regarding impending extreme weather situation from November 26 to November 27.

The public is also urged to contact the local disaster management authorities for emergency assistance and to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.