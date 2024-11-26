Over 77,000 people affected by adverse weather in Sri Lanka

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says that the prevailing inclement weather conditions in the country have so far affected 77,670 persons from 22,532 families across 15 districts.

It said that the bad weather-related incidents have resulted in the dead of one person and injured another 05.

A total of 2,770 individuals from 821 families are currently in emergency relief centres while six houses have been completely destroyed and 265 houses have been partially damaged, according to the DMC.