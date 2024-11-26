Over 77,000 people affected by adverse weather in Sri Lanka

Over 77,000 people affected by adverse weather in Sri Lanka

November 26, 2024   09:22 pm

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says that the prevailing inclement weather conditions in the country have so far affected 77,670 persons from 22,532 families across 15 districts.

It said that the bad weather-related incidents have resulted in the dead of one person and injured another 05.

A total of 2,770 individuals from 821 families are currently in emergency relief centres while six houses have been completely destroyed and 265 houses have been partially damaged, according to the DMC.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Sluice gates of major reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education must be respected pathway to economic growth  PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc in parts of the island as heavy rainfall continues (English)