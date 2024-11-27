Six flights diverted due to bad weather at BIA

A total of six flights scheduled to land at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have been diverted to the Mattala Airport and the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India due to adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, three flights from Narita, Dubai and Chennai have been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport while another three from Chennai, Male and Abu Dhabi have been diverted to Mattala Airport, the duty manager at BIA confirmed.