Deep depression to move closer to Sri Lankas east coast, intensify into cyclonic storm

November 27, 2024   08:16 am

The Meteorology Department says the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located to 190 km southeast of Trincomalee at around 11:30 p.m. of November 26, 2024. 

It is likely to move north-northwestwards closer to the east coast of Sri Lanka and intensify further into a cyclonic storm today (November 27).

Under influence of the system cloudy skies will prevailed over most parts of the island, very heavy showers and strong gusty winds can be expected in Northern, North-central, Eastern, North-western and Central provinces, it added.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Central, western and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Kegalle districts. Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places.

Showers will occur at times elsewhere of the island too. Fairly heavy above 75 mm are likely at some places, the Met. department said.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, Central, Western, North-western, Southern and Eastern provinces.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

