Over 207,000 people affected by bad weather across 17 districts

Over 207,000 people affected by bad weather across 17 districts

November 27, 2024   10:54 am

Inclement weather conditions have affected a total of 207,582 individuals from 59,629 families across 17 districts, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The DMC further said that the prevailing situation has resulted in two fatalities while seven persons are reported missing, and eight others have been left injured thus far.

 A total of 10,137 individuals from 3,102 families are currently being sheltered in 104 relief centers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Walk held in Colombo to raise awareness regarding gender-based violence (English)

Walk held in Colombo to raise awareness regarding gender-based violence (English)

No restrictions to commemorate deceased relatives,but 'Mahaviru' celebrations prohibited - Minister (English)

No restrictions to commemorate deceased relatives,but 'Mahaviru' celebrations prohibited - Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)