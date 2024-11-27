Over 207,000 people affected by bad weather across 17 districts

Inclement weather conditions have affected a total of 207,582 individuals from 59,629 families across 17 districts, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The DMC further said that the prevailing situation has resulted in two fatalities while seven persons are reported missing, and eight others have been left injured thus far.

A total of 10,137 individuals from 3,102 families are currently being sheltered in 104 relief centers.