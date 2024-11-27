Train services impacted due to adverse weather

The trains operating along the up-country and Batticaloa railway lines have been limited due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the Railway Department said.

The Railway Department stated that steps have been taken to limit the trains operating on the Batticaloa line up to Polonnaruwa.

Similarly, trains operating on the Up-Country line have been limited up to Nanuoya.

Meanwhile, a large mound of garbage has collapsed on the railway track near the Hatton Railway Station this morning (27).

The engineer of the railway maintenance department of Hatton railway station said that a possible train accident that could have been caused by this was prevented due to the timely action of a railway guard.

The railway guard had spotted it and informed the authorities, and halted a passenger train from Nanuoya to Colombo.

The engineer said that the train later operated to Colombo after the debris that had fallen on the railway track was cleared.