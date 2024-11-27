Train services impacted due to adverse weather

Train services impacted due to adverse weather

November 27, 2024   11:27 am

The trains operating along the up-country and Batticaloa railway lines have been limited due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the Railway Department said.

The Railway Department stated that steps have been taken to limit the trains operating on the Batticaloa line up to Polonnaruwa.

Similarly, trains operating on the Up-Country line have been limited up to Nanuoya.

Meanwhile, a large mound of garbage has collapsed on the railway track near the Hatton Railway Station this morning (27).

The engineer of the railway maintenance department of Hatton railway station said that a possible train accident that could have been caused by this was prevented due to the timely action of a railway guard.

The railway guard had spotted it and informed the authorities, and halted a passenger train from Nanuoya to Colombo.

The engineer said that the train later operated to Colombo after the debris that had fallen on the railway track was cleared.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Walk held in Colombo to raise awareness regarding gender-based violence (English)

Walk held in Colombo to raise awareness regarding gender-based violence (English)

No restrictions to commemorate deceased relatives,but 'Mahaviru' celebrations prohibited - Minister (English)

No restrictions to commemorate deceased relatives,but 'Mahaviru' celebrations prohibited - Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)

If existing laws are insufficient, submit proposals to strengthen them  President (English)