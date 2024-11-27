Ampara tractor incident: Body of one of six missing students found

The body of one of the six missing students has been recovered after the tractor they were traveling in was caught in floodwaters at Karaitivu in Ampara District, last evening (26).

The incident occurred when the tractor, which was carrying total of 13 individuals, including 11 school boys, the driver, and assistant, toppled due to strong currents in the flood waters.

Police had confirmed that 05 children had been rescued while the rest were reported missing.

The incident had occurred near the bridge located close to the Karaitivu bus stand as the group of students were returning home from attending a Madrasa school in Ninthavur.

The missing children are aged between 12 and 16 years while they are residents of Sammanthurai, according to police.

Accordingly, as of today, the body of one of the missing children has been recovered, and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the remaining missing individuals.