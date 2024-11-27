New Secretaries appointed to Environment, Science and Technology Ministries

November 27, 2024   09:59 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed new Secretaries to two key ministries, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The relevant appointment letters were handed over today (27) by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.

As per the appointments, Mr. K.R. Uduwawala will serve as the Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, and Mr. Y.L. Mohamed Nawawi will take on the role of Secretary to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

 

