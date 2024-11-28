Very heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

November 28, 2024   08:16 am

The Meteorology Department says the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located to 100 km northeast of Trincomalee at around 2.30 a.m. of November 28, 2024. 

It is likely to move slowly, north-northwestwards closer to the east coast of Sri Lanka and intensify further into a cyclonic storm today (28).

Under influence of the system cloudy skies will prevail over most parts of the island, very heavyshowers and strong gusty winds can be expected in Northern province and in Trincomalee district, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern province and in Trincomalee district. Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places.

Showers will occur at times elsewhere of the island too. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in North Central and North-western provinces and in and Matale and Kegalle districts, the Met. department added.

Very strong winds of about 60-70 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district. strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the Island.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

