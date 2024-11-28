Lebanons Hezbollah vows to continue resistance after ceasefire

Lebanons Hezbollah vows to continue resistance after ceasefire

November 28, 2024   09:13 am

Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Wednesday vowed to continue its resistance and support Palestinians, including fighters, a day after a ceasefire deal, between the group and Israel was announced.

In the first statement by Hezbollah’s operations centre since the deal was announced, the group made no direct mention of the ceasefire deal.

“The Islamic resistance’s operations room affirms that its fighters in all military disciplines will remain fully equipped to deal with the aspirations and assaults of the Israeli enemy,” the group said.

It added that its fighters would continue to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces beyond the Lebanese borders “with their hands on the trigger”.

The ceasefire deal includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon within 60 days, Israeli officials said.

The deal, brokered by the U.S. and France, ended the deadliest confrontation between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group in years. Israel is still fighting the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip.

 

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

CBSL introduces Overnight Policy Rate; further eases monetary policy stance (English)

CBSL introduces Overnight Policy Rate; further eases monetary policy stance (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)