Singapore PM Wong congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart Harini

Singapore PM Wong congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart Harini

November 28, 2024   10:07 am

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to his Sri Lankan counterpart Harini Amarasuriya to congratulate her on her appointment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Nov 28).

The 54-year-old, who is an academic with a doctorate in social anthropology from the University of Edinburgh, will hold the education and higher education portfolios.

In his letter to Dr Amarasuriya on Wednesday, Mr Wong extended his “warmest congratulations”.

“The Sri Lankan people have given you a strong mandate to lead the country and embark on reforms. 

“I am confident that under your leadership, Sri Lanka will succeed and grow stronger,” wrote Mr Wong.

He added that both countries share long-standing and close relations built upon a strong foundation of economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.

The two countries also collaborate in many areas including carbon credits, healthcare, and digitalisation, said Mr Wong.

“As we approach the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, I look forward to working together to further strengthen the friendship between Singapore and Sri Lanka.

“I wish you good health and success in your new role,” added Mr Wong.

 

Source: CNA
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

CBSL introduces Overnight Policy Rate; further eases monetary policy stance (English)

CBSL introduces Overnight Policy Rate; further eases monetary policy stance (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)