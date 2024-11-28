Singapore PM Wong congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart Harini

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to his Sri Lankan counterpart Harini Amarasuriya to congratulate her on her appointment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Nov 28).

The 54-year-old, who is an academic with a doctorate in social anthropology from the University of Edinburgh, will hold the education and higher education portfolios.

In his letter to Dr Amarasuriya on Wednesday, Mr Wong extended his “warmest congratulations”.

“The Sri Lankan people have given you a strong mandate to lead the country and embark on reforms.

“I am confident that under your leadership, Sri Lanka will succeed and grow stronger,” wrote Mr Wong.

He added that both countries share long-standing and close relations built upon a strong foundation of economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.

The two countries also collaborate in many areas including carbon credits, healthcare, and digitalisation, said Mr Wong.

“As we approach the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, I look forward to working together to further strengthen the friendship between Singapore and Sri Lanka.

“I wish you good health and success in your new role,” added Mr Wong.

Source: CNA

--Agencies