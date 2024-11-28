Traffic movement on A-9 road resumes after floods

The A-9 main road to Jaffna which was closed at Omanthai due to floods has now been reopened for traffic movement, police said.

Police had announced the closure of the road for vehicles at Omanthai yesterday as the area near Nochchimoddai Bridge and Omanthai Town, within the Omanthai Police Division, had been completely inundated.

However, the floodwaters in the area have now receded.

As a result, the police have announced that vehicles can now travel on the A-9 road as per usual.