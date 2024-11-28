Warrant against MP Archchuna recalled after appearing at court

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered to recall the arrest warrant issued against Jaffna District Independent Member of Parliament Archchuna Ramanathan after he failed to appear before the court in relation with an incident of assaulting an individual after causing a traffic accident.

The order was issued after the parliamentarian appeared before the court through an attorney.

On November 26, Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against MP Ramanathan, through the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Jaffna.

This order was issued during the hearing of an ongoing case related to an alleged incident of assaulting an individual after causing a traffic accident on the Baseline Road, Colombo in 2021.