SriLankan Airlines wins Tamil Nadu tourisms top honor

November 28, 2024   03:39 pm

SriLankan Airlines has been recognized as the ‘Best Airline Partner’ by Tamil Nadu Tourism, as announced on Thursday. 

This prestigious award highlights the airline’s pivotal role in enhancing the region’s tourism.

An official statement from SriLankan Airlines emphasized their contribution, stating that the airline operates 35 weekly flights connecting Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, and Madurai in Tamil Nadu with Colombo. 

This schedule supports a variety of travelers, ranging from shoppers and pilgrims to those seeking medical treatment.

Dimuthu Tennakoon, Head of Worldwide Sales and Distribution, expressed pride in receiving this accolade, underscoring the airline’s steadfast dedication to providing excellent service and regional connectivity. 

He noted the potential for Tamil Nadu to evolve into a leading travel destination, further expanding SriLankan Airlines’ influence in the area.

“We are deeply honoured to receive the ‘Best Airline Partner’ award at the Tamil Nadu Tourism Awards Night. This recognition underpins our unwavering commitment to excellence in service and connectivity in the region, and we will continue to scale up our footprint in Tamil Nadu, which has immense potential to become one of the most preferred travel destinations in this part of the world.”

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Awards celebrates airlines that have made a substantial impact on the state’s tourism sector.

--Agencies 

