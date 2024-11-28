The Department of Meteorology says the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move slowly, north-northwestwards closer to the east coast of Sri Lanka and there is a possibility for it to further intensify.

The deep depressions was located around 130 km northeast of Trincomalee and 150km east of Mullaittivu at around 11.30 a.m. of 28 November 2024.

It can be expected that the influence of this system on the island’s weather will gradually reduce after tomorrow (29), the department said issuing an advisory.

It said showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee District while heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern Province.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island in the evening or night. Strong winds of about 60 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, Northwestern, Central and Eastern provinces.

The Met. Department further said that the deep and shallow sea areas around the island will be rough to very rough as the wind speed can be increased up to 60-70 kmph at times with very heavy showers or thundershowers are likely at some places areas around the island.

The swell waves (about 2.5-3.0 m) height may increase in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanthurai via Trincomalee (this is not for land area). There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanthurai via Trincomalee may experience surges due to swell waves.

Naval and fishing communities are warned not to venture to the deep and shallow sea areas around the island until further notice.

They are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

The general public is also requested to be vigilant regarding impending extreme weather situation from November 28 to November 29 and to contact the local disaster management authorities for emergency assistance.