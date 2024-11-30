Ampara tractor accident: Body of another missing boy found

The body of another student out of the six who went missing after the tractor they were traveling on toppled and was swept away by floodwaters at Karaitivu in Ampara District on Tuesday (26), has been discovered.

Accordingly, the bodies of eight individuals including six students have been recovered thus far.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the tractor, which was carrying total of 13 individuals, including 11 school boys, the driver, and assistant, toppled due to strong currents while passing through flood waters.

The incident had occurred near the bridge located close to the Karaitivu bus stand as the group of students were returning home from attending a Madrasa school in Ninthavur.

The missing children are aged between 12 and 16 years while they are residents of Sammanthurai, according to police.