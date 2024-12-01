Cyclonic Storm FENGAL enters India, showers and strong winds continue across Sri Lanka

Cyclonic Storm FENGAL enters India, showers and strong winds continue across Sri Lanka

December 1, 2024   08:52 am

The Meteorology Department says the Cyclonic Storm “FENGAL” over Southwest Bay of Bengal has entered India by crossed north Tamil Nadu -Puducherry coasts at 11.30 p.m. on 30th November 2024 as a cyclonic storm.

It is likely to move west-southwestwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next 3 hours. 

Influence of this system on the island’s weather is further gradually reducing, the Met. Department said.

Skies will be cloudy and showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern. 

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and North-central provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, it added.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere of the island in the evening or night. 

Strong winds of 50-55 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western, Western, Central and Southern provinces, the advisory said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

