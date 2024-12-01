Importers confident of vehicle import resumption in February 2025

The Vehicle Importers’ Association of Sri Lanka expressed confidence that the import of vehicles is expected to re-commence from February next year.

Speaking during a press briefing held in Colombo, the association stated that they will hold discussions with the President in the coming days, in order to carry out the process in a proper manner.

President of the association Indika Sampath Merinchige expressed that the government has promised the vehicle importers that permission will be granted for the vehicle imports in the near future.

Furthermore, he claimed that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has agreed to make necessary financial allocations if the vehicle imports are allowed in February 2025, and that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also granted permission for the vehicle imports.