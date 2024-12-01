New govt. not rushing decisions on SOE restructuring  Presidents Economic Advisor

December 1, 2024   09:50 pm

Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa claims that the new government is encouraging the private sector to be at the forefront of economic development in the country.
 
However, he noted that the government will retain control over strategic sectors of public interest.
 
Joining Ada Derana’s current affairs program, ‘@HydePark’, Hulangamuwa highlighted that the government is pursuing a liberal market strategy to encourage private sector investment.
 
Commenting on the restructuring of state-owned enterprises, Hulangamuwa explained that the government is not rushing the process but is carefully analysing which state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are a burden on the treasury.
 
Responding to a question regarding the government’s stance on SOE restructuring, the Senior Economic Advisor to the President noted that the restructuring of the SOEs can take different forms and that the government is not rushing decisions regarding the matter.
 
He also added that certain SOEs are not a burden to the government at the moment, expressing that the new government must be given time to structure its policy.
 
Furthermore, Hulangamuwa said that talks are in place to restructure SriLankan Airlines’ balance sheets, adding that Sri Lanka must have an airline, but the country should come first.

 

