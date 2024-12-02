New Chief Justice to take oath today

New Chief Justice to take oath today

December 2, 2024   08:38 am

Supreme Court judge Justice Murdu Fernando is set to take the oath as Sri Lanka’s new Chief Justice today (02) before President Anura Dissanayake.

This appointment follows the retirement of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

Justice Fernando is the second woman to hold the position of Chief Justice in Sri Lanka’s history, after Shirani Bandaranayake in 2011.

Fernando joined the Attorney General’s Department as a state counsel, where she served for over 30 years having been promoted to senior state counsel, deputy solicitor general, additional solicitor general and senior additional solicitor general. 

She was appointed a President’s Counsel while serving as an additional solicitor general.

She was later appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court by then President Maithripala Sirisena in March 2018.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)