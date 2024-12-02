Sajith urges Japan to resume halted development projects in SL

Sajith urges Japan to resume halted development projects in SL

December 2, 2024   09:34 am

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has urged Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Akio Isomata, to resume development projects that were halted midway.

A meeting between the Japanese ambassador Akio Isomata and the opposition leader Sajith Premadasa was held in Colombo where the opposition leader made this request, the opposition leader’s media division said.

Sajith Premadasa has requested the ambassador to maintain the strong and long-standing diplomatic ties between Japan and Sri Lanka.

The opposition leader has also called for the reimplementation of Japanese development projects that were previously carried out in Sri Lanka, stating that he will provide all the necessary support for their implementation.

Dr. Kavinda Jayawardena representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) also attended the discussion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)