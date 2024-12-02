Sajith urges Japan to resume halted development projects in SL

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has urged Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Akio Isomata, to resume development projects that were halted midway.

A meeting between the Japanese ambassador Akio Isomata and the opposition leader Sajith Premadasa was held in Colombo where the opposition leader made this request, the opposition leader’s media division said.

Sajith Premadasa has requested the ambassador to maintain the strong and long-standing diplomatic ties between Japan and Sri Lanka.

The opposition leader has also called for the reimplementation of Japanese development projects that were previously carried out in Sri Lanka, stating that he will provide all the necessary support for their implementation.

Dr. Kavinda Jayawardena representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) also attended the discussion.