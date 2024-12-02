Train operations on up-country line resume

Train operations on up-country line resume

December 2, 2024   11:25 am

Railway operations between the Hali Ela and Uduwara stations on the Up-Country Line have resumed after being disrupted for several days.

Train services were halted due to mounds of earth and rocks falling onto the tracks near the 175/5-mile post.

However, railway authorities confirmed that the debris has been cleared following significant effort, allowing train operations to return to normal.

Meanwhile, the Road Development Authority stated that the Manampitiya- Aralaganwila road, which had been damaged by adverse weather conditions, has already been reopened for traffic following repairing activities.

