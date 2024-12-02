Dozens killed in crush at Guinea football match - reports

Dozens of people have died in a crush following clashes at a football match in Guinea’s second-largest city, N’zérékoré, local media report.

Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah said a stampede at the event led to a number of victims on Sunday and called for calm.

One doctor, who did not want to be named, told AFP news agency that there were several bodies “lined up” in the local hospital, and the morgue was full.

Local media said police used tear gas after supporters of the visiting team, Labé, threw stones towards the pitch in anger at the referee.

So far no official casualty figures have been given.

“It all started with a contested decision by the referee. Then fans invaded the pitch,” one witness told AFP.

Videos and images on social media appear to show chaotic scenes outside the stadium, with large crowds attempting to climb over walls and numerous bodies on the ground.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify these videos.

Regional authorities are working to “restore calm”, Prime Minister Bah said in a statement, and added that hospitals are aiding the injured.

Thousands of spectators were present when the crush happened at a match between Guinean teams N’zérékoré and Labé, local news website MediaGuinee reported.

It said Sunday’s match was part of a tournament in honour of President Mamadi Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in September 2021.

One of the worst massacres in Guinea’s history also took place in a stadium.

In 2009, 156 people were killed after troops opened fire at an opposition rally at a stadium in the capital, Conakry.

Many were shot, stabbed, beaten or crushed in a stampede as security forces fired teargas and charged into the stadium. Scores of women were also raped.

Former military ruler Moussa Dadis Camara was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes against humanity in connection with the massacre.

Source: BBC

