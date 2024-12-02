Sri Lankan fishing boats seized with Ice in Indian waters escorted to Colombo Port

Two Sri Lankan fishing vessels that were recently apprehended in Indian waters while transporting a large consignment of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’, along with the suspects on board, were escorted ashore to the Colombo Port today (02).

The seizure of the consignment of drugs weighing around 400 kilograms, followed an intelligence-sharing between the Indian and Sri Lankan navies, after which the Indian Navy took custody of the vessels.

One of the trawlers was found to be carrying about 400 kilograms of ‘Ice,’ while the other was assisting, according to Sri Lanka Navy.

The Indian Navy had arrested the Sri Lankan suspects and seized the vessels on November 24 and 25.

Subsequently, the ice drug haul, fishing trawlers, and suspects were handed to the SLNS Gajabahu vessel attached to Sri Lanka Navy on November 29.

Accordingly, the Navy brought the seized drugs, fishing vessels, and suspects ashore today (2) for further legal proceedings.