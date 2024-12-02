Sri Lankan fishing boats seized with Ice in Indian waters escorted to Colombo Port

Sri Lankan fishing boats seized with Ice in Indian waters escorted to Colombo Port

December 2, 2024   01:05 pm

Two Sri Lankan fishing vessels that were recently apprehended in Indian waters while transporting a large consignment of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’, along with the suspects on board, were escorted ashore to the Colombo Port today (02).

The seizure of the consignment of drugs weighing around 400 kilograms, followed an intelligence-sharing between the Indian and Sri Lankan navies, after which the Indian Navy took custody of the vessels. 

One of the trawlers was found to be carrying about 400 kilograms of ‘Ice,’ while the other was assisting, according to Sri Lanka Navy.

The Indian Navy had arrested the Sri Lankan suspects and seized the vessels on November 24 and 25. 

Subsequently, the ice drug haul, fishing trawlers, and suspects were handed to the SLNS Gajabahu vessel attached to Sri Lanka Navy on November 29.

Accordingly, the Navy brought the seized drugs, fishing vessels, and suspects ashore today (2) for further legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)