Tense situation near Education Ministry

A tense situation has been reported in front of the Ministry of Education at Isurupaya, Battaramulla as the police attempted to disperse protesting Development Officers.

Meanwhile, several police officers have been injured during the incident, while three protestors have reportedly been taken into police custody.

The Development Officers engaged in the demonstration demanding that they be made permanent in the teaching service.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kottawa - Borella Road (174 bus route) was completely blocked for traffic in front of the Ministry of Education due to the protest by Development Officers.