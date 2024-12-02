Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President

December 2, 2024   04:43 pm

The report of the committee which was appointed to review the allowances, perks and privileges provided to Members of Parliament, Ministers and former Presidents has been handed over to President Anura Kumara Dissanayke.

The report of the committee headed by former Supreme Court Justice K.T. Chitrasiri was handed over to the President at the Presidential Secretariat today (02), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

