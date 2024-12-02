Four arrested during development officers protest remanded

The four protestors arrested during a tense situation in front of the Ministry of Education today (02) have been ordered to be remanded until December 10.

This order was issued after they were produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

A tense situation was reported in front of the Ministry of Education at Isurupaya, Battaramulla as the police attempted to disperse protesting Development Officers this afternoon.

The Development Officers had engaged in the demonstration demanding that they be made permanent in the teaching service.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kottawa - Borella Road (174 bus route) was completely blocked for traffic in front of the Ministry of Education due to the protest by Development Officers.

Meanwhile, three police officers including a Sub-Inspector have reportedly been injured during the incident with one of them in the ICU.