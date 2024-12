Landslide warnings issued for 6 districts

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings to multiple areas in 6 districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (Dec. 03).

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts as follows:

Badulla : Badulla, Hali Ela, Meegahakiwula, Bandarawela and Passara Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas

Kandy : Pasbage Korale, Pathahewaheta, Pathadumbara, Gangawata Korale, Doluwa, Hatharaliyadda, Ganga Ihala Korale, Yatinuwara, Poojapitiya, Ududumbara, Medadumbara, Udapalatha, Delthota, Udunuwara, Panwila, Harispattuwa, Akurana and Thumpane DSDs and surrounding areas.

Kegalle: Aranayake, Kegalle, Bulathkohupitiya, Mawanella, Yatiyanthota and Ruwanwella DSDs and surrounding areas.

Kurunegala: Rideegama DSDs and surrounding areas.

Matale: Laggala Pallegama, Pallepola, Wilgamuwa, Matale, Ukuwela, Rattota, Naula, Yatawatta and Ambanganga Korale DSDs and surrounding areas.

Nuwara Eliya: Kotmale, Hanguranketha and Walapane DSDs and surrounding areas.