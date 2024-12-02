President stresses need for stable and affordable rice supply in coming months

A discussion between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and small and medium-scale rice mill owners took place today (02) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the discussion, the President emphasized the importance of ensuring a continuous and affordable supply of rice to consumers in the coming months. He engaged with the mill owners to identify immediate measures needed to achieve this goal.

The meeting also focused on enhancing storage facilities across the country to prevent shortages and ensure a steady rice supply, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Additionally, concerns were raised about the declining availability of Nadu rice for consumption due to its increased use in value-added products.

President Dissanayake highlighted the potential benefits of introducing a QR code system to streamline the distribution of fertilizer subsidies and boost domestic agricultural production, the PMD added.

Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe, Lak Sathosa Chairman Dr. Samitha Perera, officials, and small and medium-scale rice mill owners attended the discussion.

