Eight Indonesians arrested without valid visas
December 3, 2024 08:31 am
Eight foreign nationals who were residing in the country without valid visas in violation of immigration and emigration regulations have been arrested.
The relevant group of suspects was arrested last evening (02) in the Hawa Eliya area in Nuwara Eliya police division.
The group includes eight Indonesian nationals aged between 28 and 65 years, according to police.
Nuwara Eliya police is conducting further investigations into the incident.