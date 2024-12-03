Eight Indonesians arrested without valid visas

Eight Indonesians arrested without valid visas

December 3, 2024   08:31 am

Eight foreign nationals who were residing in the country without valid visas in violation of immigration and emigration regulations have been arrested.

The relevant group of suspects was arrested last evening (02) in the Hawa Eliya area in Nuwara Eliya police division.

The group includes eight Indonesian nationals aged between 28 and 65 years, according to police.

Nuwara Eliya police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)