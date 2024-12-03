Suspended 2024 A/L Exam resumes tomorrow

The 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination which was temporarily suspended due to recent adverse weather conditions is scheduled to recommence tomorrow (Dec. 04).

The 2024 A/L examination commenced on November 25, and was later suspended temporarily on November 27 due to extreme weather conditions that affected the communities across the island.

Accordingly, the Department of Examinations said that the exam will recommence tomorrow and will continue according to the usual time table that has already been provided to the students.

Furthermore, the Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara stated that the subjects which were scheduled to be held on the dates, in which the exam had been suspended, will be held in the upcoming days.

The new time table related to the said dates will be provided to the students at the examination centres in the coming days, Jayasundara added.