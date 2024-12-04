Mill owners warn of looming rice shortage

Mill owners warn of looming rice shortage

December 4, 2024   10:03 am

The All Ceylon Small and Medium Scale Mill Owners’ Association warns of a looming rice shortage if the government fails to import rice within the next two weeks.  

President of the Association U. K. Semasinghe emphasized the urgent need for a long-term strategy to address the recurring issue. 

“A systematic plan through the Paddy Marketing Board must be implemented during the’ Yala season’ to avoid future crises. Immediate steps to import rice are important as a short-term measure to mitigate the current shortage,” he stated.  

Semasinghe also highlighted the need for stricter regulation of rice used in beer production and animal feed, underscoring its impact on the nation’s food security.  

Adding to the discussion, former Director of Agriculture K. B. Gunaratne recommended replanting flood-hit paddy fields instead of merely providing compensation to affected farmers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

School development officers demand permanent positions in teaching service (English)

School development officers demand permanent positions in teaching service (English)

School development officers demand permanent positions in teaching service (English)

Cabinet Spokesman claims some are attempting to incite racial conflicts in the country (English)

Cabinet Spokesman claims some are attempting to incite racial conflicts in the country (English)

Govt. to award procurement of over 300 medicine types to local manufacturers (English)

Govt. to award procurement of over 300 medicine types to local manufacturers (English)

Cabinet of Ministers grants approval to allow rice imports without permits (English)

Cabinet of Ministers grants approval to allow rice imports without permits (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)