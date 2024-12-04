Mill owners warn of looming rice shortage

The All Ceylon Small and Medium Scale Mill Owners’ Association warns of a looming rice shortage if the government fails to import rice within the next two weeks.

President of the Association U. K. Semasinghe emphasized the urgent need for a long-term strategy to address the recurring issue.

“A systematic plan through the Paddy Marketing Board must be implemented during the’ Yala season’ to avoid future crises. Immediate steps to import rice are important as a short-term measure to mitigate the current shortage,” he stated.

Semasinghe also highlighted the need for stricter regulation of rice used in beer production and animal feed, underscoring its impact on the nation’s food security.

Adding to the discussion, former Director of Agriculture K. B. Gunaratne recommended replanting flood-hit paddy fields instead of merely providing compensation to affected farmers.