Millers agree to supply rice at controlled price to market

December 4, 2024   02:58 pm

Rice millers have agreed to supply 200,000 kilograms of rice daily to the market through the ‘Lanka Sathosa’, at a controlled price effective from today (04),

This was confirmed by Minister of Trade Wasantha Samarasinghe during today’s (04) parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, the Trade Minister also assured that one million coconuts will be sold through Sathosa outlets in the suburbs at a price of Rs. 130 over the next two weeks.

