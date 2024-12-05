Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

December 5, 2024   07:54 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Anuradhapura district, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected in most places of the island during the morning.

