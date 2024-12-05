Final decision on NDFs National List MP seat to be announced tomorrow

December 5, 2024   09:18 am

Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena has stated that the final decision regarding the remaining National List MP seat of the New Democratic Front (NDF) will be revealed tomorrow (06).

He also mentioned that former minister Kanchana Wijesekera has been nominated for the remaining National List seat.

Meanwhile, a special meeting was held last afternoon (04) attended by former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) members who pledged their support for the New Democratic Front (NDF).

