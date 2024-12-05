14 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

December 5, 2024   12:19 pm

A special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy has led to the seizure of two Indian fishing boats and the apprehension of 14 Indian fishermen, poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

This special operation was conducted in the sea area north of Mannar in the early hours of yesterday (04).

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

The Navy said, as an extension of these operations, the North Central Naval Command spotted a cluster of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. In response, the Northern Naval Command deployed its Fast Attack Craft and North Central Naval Command its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats poaching in the sea area north of Mannar. 

The operation resulted in the seizure of 02 Indian boats and the apprehension of 14 Indian fishermen continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized boats (02) together with Indian fishermen (14) were brought to the Talaimannar Pier and they will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.

With this recent apprehension, the Navy and Coast Guard seized a total of 68 Indian fishing boats and 529 Indian fishermen in island waters thus far in 2024, and subsequently handed them over to authorities for legal proceedings.

