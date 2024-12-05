World Bank pledges support for govts Clean Sri Lanka programme

December 5, 2024   12:25 pm

The World Bank has expressed its commitment to supporting the Government of Sri Lanka’s “Clean Sri Lanka” programme, as announced by World Bank Executive Director Parameswaran Iyer during a meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (04).

Congratulating the President on forming the new government, Mr. Iyer affirmed that all ongoing World Bank-supported projects in Sri Lanka will continue uninterrupted.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for President Dissanayake to outline his administration’s future development agenda. Key topics of discussion included efforts to alleviate rural poverty, plans for economic digitalization, highlighted by the Digital Identity Card initiative, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

A comprehensive discussion was held on addressing the longstanding challenges faced by the people in the North and East, with a particular focus on resolving land and housing issues affecting the plantation community

President Dissanayake emphasised the government’s primary focus areas, which include advancing the agriculture, fisheries, tourism, education, and health sectors. He underscored the importance of these sectors in fostering national development and improving livelihoods, the PMD added.

In response, Mr. Iyer stated that the World Bank is prepared to convene an advisory group to explore initial steps for supporting the government’s development priorities. He also commended the President’s “Clean Sri Lanka” programme.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials, including Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Professor Anil Jayantha, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, and Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

--PMD

