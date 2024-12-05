Lohan Ratwatte and wife granted bail

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte and his wife Shashi Prabha Ratwatte have been granted bail today (05) by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

Lohan Ratwatte and his wife were arrested over the charges of using a luxury car illegally imported and assembled in Sri Lanka, while they had previously been remanded in custody until December 06 by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

Police had found the luxury car in question during an inspection carried out based on information received by the police headquarters regarding a luxury car without number plates at a three-storied house in the Embuldeniya area in Mirihana, belonging to Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

During the investigation, both Ratwatte and his wife had explained to the police that his mother-in-law resides in the said house. They had claimed that the car had been brought there a while back by Ratwatte’s private secretary, who was recently found dead with gunshot injuries in the Katugastota area of Kandy.