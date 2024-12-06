Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, the Met. Department added.

Misty conditions can be expected in most places of the island during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.