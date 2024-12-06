CEB to submit revised electricity tariff proposal to PUCSL today

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has announced that it will submit its proposal for the revision of electricity tariffs to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) today (06).

Responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, CEB Chairman Dr. Thilak Siyambalapitiya confirmed that the proposal would be submitted as scheduled.

Previously, it was proposed under the former government that electricity tariffs be revised four times annually. However, in 2023, tariff revisions were carried out three times, while two revisions were made this year. The current government has limited tariff revisions to twice a year.

The proposal submitted today is expected to revise electricity tariffs for the first half of 2025, with implementation anticipated from the third week of January next year.

Meanwhile, a tariff revision proposal set to take effect this December was submitted to the PUCSL in the month of October. This proposal included a reduction of approximately 6% in electricity tariffs. However, the PUCSL identified three major errors in the proposal and requested corrections.

Initially, the CEB sought two weeks to address these issues, with the deadline extended to November 8. Upon further requests for extensions, the PUCSL granted additional time until November 22 and later extended the deadline to today.

The PUCSL has warned the CEB in writing that if the proposal is not submitted today, the Commission will proceed with the tariff revision independently.