Youth arrested for defrauding money via social media scam

Youth arrested for defrauding money via social media scam

December 6, 2024   09:34 am

The Computer Crime Investigation Division’s North Western Province Unit has arrested a 22-year-old suspect from Digana in connection with an incident of defrauding money.  

The suspect is accused of defrauding over Rs. 500,000 by deceiving an individual who contacted them on social media, after falsely claiming he could help him earn money online.  

Following a complaint, the suspect was apprehended yesterday (05), and further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

President meets ITAK parliamentary group; Discuss power devolution and missing persons (English)

President meets ITAK parliamentary group; Discuss power devolution and missing persons (English)

No political favoritism in granting new investment opportunities - President to BOI officials (English)

No political favoritism in granting new investment opportunities - President to BOI officials (English)

Govt. allocates nearly Rs. 1,402 billion through Vote on Account (English)

Govt. allocates nearly Rs. 1,402 billion through Vote on Account (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka invites UAE to be strong development partner  Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

Sri Lanka invites UAE to be strong development partner  Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)