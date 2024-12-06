Youth arrested for defrauding money via social media scam

The Computer Crime Investigation Division’s North Western Province Unit has arrested a 22-year-old suspect from Digana in connection with an incident of defrauding money.

The suspect is accused of defrauding over Rs. 500,000 by deceiving an individual who contacted them on social media, after falsely claiming he could help him earn money online.

Following a complaint, the suspect was apprehended yesterday (05), and further investigations into the incident are ongoing.